REPORT: John Kasich is dropping out

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is reportedly set to drop out of the presidential race, according to NBC News‘ Andrea Mitchell.

NBC reported that the governor will officially suspend his campaign later Wednesday. Kasich’s campaign scrapped a press conference planned for early Wednesday morning and instead announced the governor would make a statement in Columbus at 5 p.m. ET.

The Kasich campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump all but sealed up the nomination following a landslide win Tuesday night in Indiana’s primary.

Kasich was the last major Republican presidential candidate remaining in the race. Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out Tuesday night following the results of the Indiana primary.

