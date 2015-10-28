Ohio's governor just went on an epic rant against Donald Trump and Ben Carson's 'crazy' policies

A visibly frustrated Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) blasted his party’s two presidential front-runners at a rally preceding Wednesday’s debate.

“Do you know how crazy this election is? Let me tell you something: I’ve about had it with these people,” Kasich declared in a video highlighted by the national Democratic Party.

Kasich, one of the establishment-oriented candidates trying to break through a crowded field, then unloaded on real-estate mogul Donald Trump and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, the political neophytes dominating the GOP race.

“We got one candidate that says that we ought to abolish Medicaid and Medicare. You ever heard of anything so crazy as that?” Kasich asked his supporters, not mentioning Trump or Carson by name.

He continued: “We got one person saying we ought to have a 10% flat tax that will drive up the deficit in this country by trillions of dollars that my daughters will spend the rest of their lives having to pay off. And I say to them is: ‘Why don’t we have no taxes? Just get rid of them all! And a chicken in every pot on top of it.'”

That entire broadside was apparently directed at Carson, who has supported having health-savings accounts eventually replacing Medicare. Carson has also advocated replacing the current structure with a flat tax, citing a 10% tithing rate with biblical origins as an example.

Kasich then started attacking Trump’s illegal-immigration plans as extremely impractical. Trump argues that every single person who came into the US illegally should be deported, with the “wonderful cases” being allowed back in.

“We’ve got one guy that says we ought to take 10 or 11 million people and pick them up — I don’t know where we’re going, into their homes, their apartments? — we’re going to pick them up and take them to the border and scream at them to get out of our country? That’s just crazy! That is just crazy,” Kasich fumed.

