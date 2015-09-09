High school coach put on administrative leave after 2 players were suspended for blindsiding a ref during a game

Two high football players from San Antonio’s John Jay High School have been suspended from school and could face criminal charges after it appeared that they targeted an official who wasn’t looking.

Now an assistant coach has been placed on leave as the school district investigates whether his comments led to the incident, according to Click2Houston.

The two players were suspended for this hit on the umpire late in John Jay’s loss to Marble Falls High School.

The players were eventually suspended from both the team and the school as the school district investigates.

According to the report, school district officials said the players were upset during the game for “what they felt were wrong or missed calls by the referee.” The players also claim the official used racial slurs directed at the players.

However, district officials also said that the players told investigators that Mack Breed, a 23-year-old assistant coach told the players, “[The official] needs to pay for cheating us.” Breed has since been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The incident is being treated as an assault on a school official.

The Marble Falls Police Department is also investigating the incident.

Here is the full video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.