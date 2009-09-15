The Legendary Career Of John J. Mack

March 21, 2007: Morgan Stanley posted a year over year net revenue gain of 29%. John Mack's strategy is widely heralded as having been successful. Nonetheless, the media describes Mack as 'chasing Goldman Sachs.'

'10 years ago, John Mack tried to turn Morgan Stanley into Merrill Lynch & Co. Now the firm's chairman and chief executive officer is chasing Goldman Sachs Group Inc,' Bloomberg writes.

Morgan Stanley was riding high but its own analysts were getting wary about the markets. Just two months later, Morgan Stanley analysts issued a 'full house sell' recommendation, saying that its three major indicators--bond yields, Institute for Supply Management new orders, and valuation and risk--were all warning of market instability. It noted that this level of market distress was rare and had only occured five times since 1980.