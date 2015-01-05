John Ibrahim's Brother Has Been Shot On Macquarie Street In Sydney's CBD

151 Macquarie Street, Sydney/ Google Maps.

Kings Cross nightclub identity John Ibrahim’s brother Michael has been shot in Sydney’s CBD overnight.

Officers were called to 151 Macquarie Street at about 10.30pm after reports that shots had been fired.

Michael Ibrahim, a convicted killer, was found injured with a gunshot wound on the footpath outside an office building where he is believed to be standing when he was shot.

The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from the NSW State Parliament.

Ibrahim was taken to Sydney Hospital where he remains in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s has been arrested, but has not been charged.

Sydney police will release more information on the shooting later this morning.

In 2012, Ibrahim was acquitted of conspiring to murder nightclub owner John Macris, the man he believed was responsible for shooting his brother Fadi Ibrahim in 2009. The Crown had alleged he orchestrated the crime from behind bars.

At the time, he was in the Broken Hill correctional centre for killing of Robin Nassour in 2006.

He was released on parole in August last year under strict conditions, including being prohibited from visiting Kings Cross.

More to come.

