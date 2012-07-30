John Hussman: This Is What Worries Me Most

There’s a lot to chew on in the latest weekly letter from fund manager John Hussman.



The title of the letter No Such Thing As Risk? is a reference to the latest bout of optimism and belief that in the end the ECB and the other world central banks will do what it takes to save the day.

Not surprisingly, Hussman doesn’t buy it.

Where things get really interesting though is down at the bottom in a section called What Worries Me Most where he addresses his underperformance (his main fund has missed a lot of the post-2009 rally) and his new reputation as some kind of permabear, which he steadfastly denies.

He insists he’s sticking to an investment strategy that will work out, and that he’s worried investors have forgotten about the pain of sharp declines, and forgotten that economic decline can occur, even with central bankers paying lip service to keeping things afloat.

He writes:

The result has been my elevation to the title of Permabear, Doomsayer, and other lovely aliases. It’s kind of tragic that I both lessened my reputation and missed returns for shareholders – though I expect only temporarily – because of what I viewed (and continue to view) as fiduciary duty. At least shareholders can be sure that I’ll never knowingly lead them down a rabbit hole. While we have – apart from the most recent cycle – been successful in strongly outperforming the market over complete cycles (bull-peak to bull-peak, bear-trough to bear-trough) with substantially smaller drawdowns, it’s important to recognise that we do have a much greater tolerance for tracking differences versus the S&P 500 over the course of the market cycle than some investors can accept. Our investment approach is simply not appropriate for those investors. Significant tracking differences will occur again and again over time, because they are inherent in our approach, particularly in the richly-valued portion of a given market cycle.

Meanwhile, I’m confident that that our stress-testing miss during the most recent cycle (which works out to a cumulative lag of just under 13% over the peak-to-peak market cycle from 2007-2012) is something we can more than offset in future cycles. Also, given our willingness to remove the majority of our hedges in early 2003 at valuations that were in no way compelling from a historical standpoint, it should be clear that we don’t require Armageddon to adopt a constructive or even aggressive investment stance.

So what do I worry about? I worry that investors forget how devastating a deep investment loss can be on a portfolio. I worry that the constant hope for central bank action has given investors a false sense of security that recessions and deep market downturns can be made obsolete. I worry that the depth of the recessions and downturns – when they occur – will be much deeper precisely because of the speculation, moral hazard, and misallocation of resources that monetary authorities have encouraged. I worry that both a global recession and severe market downturn are closer at hand than investors assume, partly despite, and partly because, they have so fully embraced the illusory salvation of monetary intervention.

Read the whole letter here >

