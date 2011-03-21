John Hussman: The Market Hasn't Even Begun To Sell Off, And Investors Are Still Wildly Bullish

Think we saw market panic last week?



The selling was a joke, argues John Hussman in his weekly note.

The market action of the past two weeks contrasts with the generally uncorrected advance of recent months. The chart below places this pullback in perspective, relative to the “big picture” for the S&P 500, showing monthly bars since 1996. I suppose it’s possible for investors to characterise the recent decline as a “panic” if they press their noses directly against their monitors, but in that case, they really do have a short memory. The pullback has been negligible even relative to the action of the past several months, and is indiscernible in the big picture. As of Friday, the market remained in an overvalued, overbought, overbullish, rising-yields syndrome that has typically been cleared much more sharply than anything we saw last week.

We still expect to establish a moderate positive exposure to market fluctuations if we can clear some component of this syndrome, provided that market internals (breadth, leadership, sector uniformity, etc) don’t also deteriorate substantially enough to signal a shift to risk aversion among investors. We’ve already seen meaningful breakdowns in international markets, both within and outside of Asia. Thus far, market internals in the U.S. have maintained intact, though still burdened with a negative syndrome of conditions over the short-to-intermediate term. Even with a more constructive position, we would still expect to maintain a strong line of put option protection in the event of abrupt weakness, but suffice it to say that we don’t require a major change in valuation in order to be willing to accept greater market exposure – just enough to clear this syndrome without strongly damaging market internals.

In order to clear this syndrome, last week’s decline would have required either a meaningful retreat of investor bullishness, or a deeper price decline on the week. That said, the pullback did clear very short term overbought conditions, and we covered some short calls and lowered some put strikes as the market briefly challenged the 1250 level. This maintains a defensive line of index put options for the entire portfolio of Strategic Growth, but leaves us with short calls against only 60% of the portfolio. The change wasn’t very observable on Thursday and Friday, because the sharp drop in implied volatilities (to a VIX of 23) created some short-term drag. But even here, any sustained upmove in the market should be far more comfortable than what we’ve experienced since QE2 triggered the recent speculative run.

Read more at HussmanFunds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.