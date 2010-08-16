John Hussman Warns Investors Against Reaching For Yield In The Corporate Bond Market

Despite investor nervousness, the seemingly insatiable demand for income has allowed companies to issue a record amount of junk debt this year, helped in part by the fact that uber-low rates on government Treasuries means that a yield-hungry investor has very few other options.



In his latest weekly letter — a relatively quiet one by his standards — John Hussman warns against getting greedy:

In bonds, the Market Climate remained characterised last week by unfavorable yield levels and favourable yield pressures. Over the near term, perceptions of economic risk are clearly dominant, and given the tendency for the Treasury yield curve to flatten during periods of economic weakness, we may see long-term Treasury yields pressed even lower for a while. At the same time, however, increased risk perceptions could hit corporate bonds very hard even in a softening economic environment. While corporate cash levels may very well reduce liquidity risk for companies that would otherwise need to raise funds in a tight credit market, investors should not ignore that the overall debt burden of U.S. corporations is higher than it has ever been.

For companies with low earnings cyclicality, cash provides a clearly better margin of safety than for companies that are prone to earnings losses during periods of economic weakness. Just as dividends have to be evaluated in relation to the earnings available to cover those dividends, and the stability of those earnings, investors wishing to hold corporate bonds for additional “pickup” in yield should pay close attention to earnings stability, cash reserves, and overall debt burdens. We would emphatically avoid the debt of financials and cyclicals that are prone to massive “extraordinary” losses that can quickly wipe out available liquidity.

Of course, reaching for yield is classically one of those things that ends in tears. Investor beware.

