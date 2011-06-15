Jon Huntsman Will Run For President

Photo: AP

John Huntsman, President Obama’s former ambassador to China, will soon formally declare his candidacy for the 2012 GOP nomination for president, the AP reports.Huntsman, a former governor of Utah, left his ambassador’s post earlier this year, prompting speculation that he would run against his boss.



You can read our assessment of Mr. Huntsman’s prospects by clicking here.

