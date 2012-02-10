Jon Huntsman Just Joined Ford's Board Of Directors

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

Ford announced this morning that former candidate for the Republican Presidential nomination and Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman has been added to Ford’s Board of Directors.According to Autoblog, this appointment comes at the same time that Ford announced long time Ford executives Derek Kuzak and Lewis Booth will be retiring from the company on April 1st.



As the Head of Global Product Development, Kuzak has been responsible for implementing much of CEO Alan Mulally’s “One Ford” global product strategy. The last car that Kuzak had the responsibility of developing is the all new 2013 Ford Fusion/Mondeo, our pick for “Most Significant” at the Detroit Auto Show.

Kuzak, who has been with Ford for 33 years, will be replaced by Raj Nair, a 24 year veteran of the company.

Booth, Ford’s CFO, played a large role in shaping Ford’s current positive financial situation through selling the brands of the Premier Auto Group (Aston Martin, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo) as well as leading the company through the recession.

He will be replaced by another groomed veteran, Bob Shanks.

As there were no retirements from the Board of Directors, Huntsman is an addition to the existing members.

The question now turns to when CEO Alan Mulally, 67, will step down from the company and who his successor will be.

