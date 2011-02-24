Wow! US Ambassador To China Caught On Video At "Jasmine Revolution" Protest

For the moment, the US ambassador to China is John Huntsman, but he’s leaving soon, and expected to run for President against Obama.



Shanghaiist (via Obsolete Dogma) has posted a video of a “Jasmine Revolution” protest (China’s own buding revolutionary movement) that seems to feature Mr. Huntsman.

Shanghaiist:

In the 1:30″ clip (see video after the jump), a Chinese man in the crowd calls out to him, “Hey Mr Ambassador, what are you doing here?”

Huntsman responds, “I’m just here to look around.”

The Chinese man asks, “You want to see China in chaos, don’t you?”

“No, I don’t,” came the reply.

The Chinese man then turns around to everyone in the crowd and starts telling them that he is the US Ambassador, at which point Huntsman realises, uh oh, I’d better get myself out of here. Huntsman is then seen shuffling away, with his entourage in tow.

