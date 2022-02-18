John Hughes’ 20 best movies, ranked by critics

Coming at the tail end of John Hughes’ 20 best movies, according to critics, is “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Summary: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” the sequel to “Home Alone,” follows Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) adventures as he’s once again separated from his family for the holidays.

This time, Kevin accidentally gets on a flight for New York City. He makes the best of it, though, staying in a room at the Plaza Hotel. The first movie’s villains, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, return and Kevin tries to stop them from robbing a toy store by concocting his famous booby traps.

While certainly not the lowest rated of all of John Hughes’ movies and a fan-favorite during Christmas time, this film was disliked by many critics.

The film was described as “a self-parodying version of the original, in which the fantasy elements have become grubbier and more materialistic, the sentimentality more treacly and aggressive, and the slapstick violence […] even more graphic and sadistic,” by Dave Kehr of The Chicago Tribune.