John Hughes’ 20 best movies, ranked by critics

- John Hughes is best known for his ’80s rom-coms, coming-of-age stories, and family films.
- He was on the pulse of teenage and familial strife and suburbia in movies like “The Breakfast Club.”
- Here are the best movies he wrote, produced, and/or directed, according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics scores.
Summary: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” the sequel to “Home Alone,” follows Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) adventures as he’s once again separated from his family for the holidays.
This time, Kevin accidentally gets on a flight for New York City. He makes the best of it, though, staying in a room at the Plaza Hotel. The first movie’s villains, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, return and Kevin tries to stop them from robbing a toy store by concocting his famous booby traps.
While certainly not the lowest rated of all of John Hughes’ movies and a fan-favorite during Christmas time, this film was disliked by many critics.
The film was described as “a self-parodying version of the original, in which the fantasy elements have become grubbier and more materialistic, the sentimentality more treacly and aggressive, and the slapstick violence […] even more graphic and sadistic,” by Dave Kehr of The Chicago Tribune.
Summary: Robin (Alessandro Nivola) is an outcast who was blamed for his friend’s drowning during a swimming challenge. Robin leaves and later returns to the town, breaking the windows of a store out of frustration, and goes to jail.
Eddie (Bruce Norris) is the cop overseeing Robin and coincidentally also the uncle of the boy who died, creating tension and vengeance between the pair. Robin escapes multiple times, going back to the same store to destroy it some more. It turns out he does this because the store owner is his high school girlfriend’s (Brooke Langton) father and he just wants to be reunited with his past.
The film, which was written and produced by Hughes, was full of obvious and ill-performing tropes and symbols, according to critics.
“‘Reach the Rock’ seems like the dark side of earlier films by Mr. Hughes like ‘Pretty in Pink’ and ‘Sixteen Candles,’ reflecting the realization that dating the prom queen (or being her) isn’t the solution to youth’s problems,” said Anita Gates in the New York Times.
Summary: “Maid in Manhattan” follows the class-divide-romance formula: This time, a maid falls in love with a rich Republican politician.
Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) is a single mother who works as a maid in a New York City luxury hotel. After taking it upon herself to dress to the nines in a guest’s clothes, she bumps into Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), a dapper politician who believes she’s also a guest. After being torn about deceiving Christopher, Marisa falls deeper in love before her true identity is revealed and the pair have to go over the truths and possibilities of their relationship.
But when looking at Rotten Tomatoes scores (tied with “Reach the Rock”), it winds up on the lower end of Hughes’, Fiennes’, and Lopez’s movies. The story, by Hughes, and the casting didn’t receive high marks, labeled as a “one joke sitcom.”
“Fiennes is at a disadvantage, an actor, not a comedian […] Lopez is a perfectly efficient comedienne. But mixed together, they’re a few retorts short of a chemistry lesson,” said Alexander Walker for the Evening Standard.
Summary: Trapped in a Target store overnight, an unlikely pair meet and bond in “Career Opportunities,” written by Hughes. Jim (Frank Whaley) is a goofy guy out of school but still living at home, so he takes on a night-shift custodial gig for cash. Josie (Jennifer Connelly), a beautiful but secretly troubled girl whose father is the wealthiest man in town, gets stuck with Jim after trying to shoplift.
The pair learn about each other’s internal struggles and home life, roller skate around the store in an iconic scene, and start to form a connection before two robbers join in on the action.
Across many critics’ reviews, the consensus was that opportunities were missed in giving the characters more substance and that Connelly’s beauty was the only thing to make the film bearable to watch.
Film Frenzy’s review labels it as a another “male-fantasy-wish-fulfillment film in which a beautiful girl falls in love with the biggest dork around,” adding, “The fact that Hughes tried (and failed) to have his name removed from this movie tells you pretty much everything you need to know.”
Summary: The 1996 live-action remake of “101 Dalmatians” was not the most beloved by critics. Cruella de Vil’s (Glenn Close) goal is to acquire and kill as many Dalmatians as possible to make coats from their spotted fur … and this is somehow all cleverly packaged by Disney to be a children’s film.
Anita (Joely Richardson) and Roger (Jeff Daniels) are a happy couple with two adult Dalmatians, Pogo and Perdita, and their 15 puppies. After they refuse to sell their puppies to Cruella, she sends her henchmen to kidnap them, creating a fast-paced and action-packed film where the adult dogs try to rescue the rest of the pups.
Hughes’ screenplay was disliked by many critics, who thought the charm and heartwarming nature of the original movie was poorly remade.
“This sturdy tale has been squeezed to fit the John Hughes mold,” Newsweek’s David Ansen said, adding, “Cute and broad, this remake’s OK.”
Summary: “She’s Having Baby” is a nightmarish comedy, following the initial cold feet and shock of young newlyweds Jake Briggs (Kevin Bacon) and Kristy (Elizabeth McGovern). Their lives, once they’re married, are not what they expected and the audience watches from Jake’s point of view, seeing into his nightmares, his fantasies of another woman, and his desire to escape with his friend Davis (Alec Baldwin).
Kristy struggles with pregnancy, eventually secretly coming off her birth control and then realizing Jake may be the problem, and making him go to a fertility clinic. Their relationship then becomes mechanical, with the only drive being to have a baby.
Although the movie is bright and seemingly happy, there’s a darkness to it that goes beyond most of Hughes’ films. The bickering couple show deeper struggles than the light-hearted cinematography and domesticated suburban setting tries to show. Written and directed by Hughes, “She’s Having a Baby” fell short for critics.
“If [it] were a funnier movie, if the fights were more cleverly written and Bacon and McGovern played them more deftly and lightly, it wouldn’t have that unpleasant edge – seesawing between romance and paranoia,” said Michael Wilmington for the Los Angeles Times.
Summary: Out on Lake Potowotominimac in Wisconsin, Chet Ripley (John Candy) and his family go on vacation to enjoy outdoor activities. However, the plans get flipped when Roman Craig (Dan Aykroyd), who is Chet’s brother-in-law, and his family crash the party.
Chet’s and Roman’s interests are polar opposites and Roman’s optimistic, over-the-top personality and antics irritate Chet. The families struggle to get along during the summer trip.
Critics nod to the familiar formulas and themes of this movie, but also to its unfunniness.
“Candy’s predictably endearing work as the beleaguered protagonist [goes] a long way towards cultivating a relatively agreeable atmosphere,” according to David Nusair of Reel Film Reviews, but he added, “It’s regrettable, then, that scripter Hughes has packed ‘The Great Outdoors‘ with a number of eye-rollingly broad and pointedly unfunny comedic set-pieces.”
Summary: Two teenage boys create the “perfect” woman in “Weird Science,” which Hughes wrote and directed. Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) are uptight outcasts who in their spare time decide to concoct a woman on their computer — she then actually comes to life thanks to some weird (electrical accident) science. The outcome, a British bombshell named Lisa (Kelly LeBrock), turns the boys’ lives upside down.
Very sexual, very outgoing, and very daring, the superhuman supplies the teenage boys with materialistic goods, party tricks, and the guts to stand up to their bullies, played by Bill Paxton, Robert Downey Jr., and Robert Rusler.
The trailer labels the film as “totally unbelievable,” which seems to be acceptable to many critics, who credit the film’s teen dialogue. However, some didn’t feel the film fully pushed the limits of fantasy or comedy.
“Director John Hughes never capitalizes on the idea that Lisa is a creation of 15-year-old psyches or examines the intriguing question of who controls whom in this relationship,” according to Variety’s staff.
Summary: The 1994 remake of “Miracle on 34th Street” came after the original feature film and two more television versions.
Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough), who claims to be the real Santa Claus, is hired to take over the Thanksgiving Day parade last minute and to be a department-store Santa at Cole’s by the cynical-yet-practical Dorey Walker (Elizabeth Perkins). Dorey’s adorable daughter, Susan (Mara Wilson), is also skeptical of the Christmas legend, but she eventually believes in Kris.
After Kris is set up to be arrested, Dorey and Susan must help clear his name, together with the charming lawyer Bryan (Dylan McDermott).
“The ho-ho-hos in this ‘Miracle’ belong to writer-producer John Hughes, who, I swear, truly does believe in Santa,” said Lisa Schwarzbaum for Entertainment Weekly, adding, “If anyone can make an audience buy into a pretty, old-fashioned, cockle-warming premise, it’s Hughes.”
Summary: With a trifecta of writing, producing, and directing, Hughes’ “Uncle Buck” sits halfway at the 10th spot. It’s also a movie that gained mixed reviews. John Candy again stars, this time as the token teddy bear character who is immature, mostly untrustworthy, but also lovable.
After his brother and sister-in-law have to leave town at the last minute, Buck takes on the role of a babysitter for the children played by Macaulay Culkin, Gaby Hoffmann, and Jean Louisa Kelly. While he gets along with the younger kids, it takes time to relate, impress, and even protect his teenage niece.
Several critics have pointed to the dark and slightly creepy undertones of the film, especially related to Buck trying to warn his niece that her boyfriend only wants sex from her. But there’s also a tenderness that people love.
Speaking to Hughes’ credentials and Candy’s acting, The Miami Herald wrote, “Irresponsible, oafish, and possessed with the worst taste possible, Uncle Buck is a nightmare melded with a sweet dream.”
Summary: The Griswold family returns to screens for the third time in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – and spoiler, the second film, “National Lampoon’s European Vacation” didn’t make the top 20 list. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and their children, this time played by Johnny Galecki and Juliette Lewis, host Clark’s family and are surprised when their oddball cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and his family come for the holidays.
Clark is able to cause a ruckus on his own, but Cousin Eddie and his family add fuel to the fire, living in a camper by Clark’s house and imposing off-kilter advice and anecdotes. In addition to Clark’s work bonus falling much flatter than he expected, wild animals, family members, and Christmas lights threaten to comically ruin the festivities.
But the movie has a lot of heart, in addition to a lot of laughs. The Hollywood Reporter staff said much like how the Griswold’s Christmas tree is full of sap, so is the movie.
“Hughes’ savvy screenplay, a warm and toasty skewering of Americana, is a wonderfully off-center but target portrait of the prosperous middle-class lifestyle,” they added.
Summary: Macaulay Culkin had already been in a few movies, including “Uncle Buck,” but “Home Alone” made him a star. Playing Kevin McCallister, he’s accidentally left behind when his large and loud family depart for a holiday trip to Paris. While Kevin thinks this is because he wished he didn’t have a family, his mother, played by Catherine O’Hara, eventually realizes she left her son home and tries to get back as soon as possible.
In the meantime, Kevin has a grand time, first doing all the things an 8-year-old dreams of before being responsible and taking care of himself. But after he finds out two burglars — the Wet Bandits, played by Pesci and Stern — plan on robbing the seemingly unattended house, Kevin does everything he can to prevent it. Playing with the minds of the bandits and harming them to protect himself, Kevin’s booby traps fill the movie with physical comedy.
With 67%, the movie is tied with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” While some critics believe Hughes’ written and produced film tries too hard and falls flat, others interpret it as an endearing holiday film.
“It is a hilarious comedy (although not a very believable one – there can be no eight-year-olds this ingenious) that kids will love and adults won’t mind sitting through either,” said Ian Nathan for Empire.
Summary: In 1986’s “Pretty in Pink,” which Hughes wrote and produced, Andie Walsh (Molly Ringwald) is a working-class outcast in her high school who’d rather hang out with her boisterous best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer), work in a record store, and design pink fashions. Andie doesn’t see Duckie’s admiration and love for her and instead falls for Blane (Andrew McCarthy), a rich boy who Andie’s surprised would even want to be with her.
In this “wrong side of the tracks” story, Andie struggles with the class and social differences between her and Blane’s posh friends. And while Duckie constantly pines for Andie’s affection, she won’t decide which boy to pick until the prom.
“His movies are pretty acutely attuned to the exposed nerve ends of ordinary kids,” said Richard Corliss about Hughes’ film for Time Magazine.
Crediting Ringwald, Cryer, and McCarthy for their acting chops, Croliss added, “With their help, any attentive moviegoer can walk into ‘Pretty in Pink‘ feeling as old as failure, and – snap – get younger.”
Summary: In an interpretation of “Pretty in Pink” and “Sixteen Candles,” this film follows a high school outcast who tries to date a “richie” while neglecting to notice their best friend who has feelings for them.
In “Some Kind of Wonderful,” Keith Nelson (Eric Stoltz) tries to date the popular and beautiful Amanda Jones (Lea Thompson). But Keith’s best friend Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson), a tomboy who initially tries to set up the pair, realizes she may actually love Keith. And Amanda’s ex-boyfriend adds more complications to the budding relationship because of his jealousy and revenge.
Hughes’ written and produced film and formula fell flat when compared to his other teen rom-coms, according to critics. But the actors were refreshing to watch.
“Masterson and Stoltz possess talent and charm to spare. Here are actors making characters of what could have been cartoons,” according to People.
Summary: In “Mr. Mom,” Jack (Michael Keaton) is fired from his job during the recession. His wife, Caroline (Teri Garr), finds a job and trades places with her husband, with Jack taking on a stay-at-home dad role for their two young children. He struggles with everything from food shopping to cooking to bath time. He also becomes addicted to day drinking, “The Young and the Restless” soap opera, and to the thrill of seeing another seductive housewife.
The couple have to navigate their new roles. The comedy capitalizes on gender stereotypes and turns Jack into a joke.
Several critics compared this film to a television show and nodded to the over-the-top stereotypes. But they also seemed to enjoy it, rating it fairly well and taking a liking to Keaton.
“Mr. Mom rarely rises above the level of a polished TV sitcom, and the notion of a stay-at-home dad, treated here as the craziest idea ever, had already taken root by 1983. Still, it’s hard to resist Keaton in this seemingly tailor-made role,” written in a review for Film Frenzy.
Summary: It would be quite surprising if the beloved “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” didn’t make it to the top five of Hughes’ best movies. Written, produced, and directed by Hughes, this film takes place during one day and follows the many twists and turns of Ferris Bueller’s (Matthew Broderick) day with his friends after playing hooky from school. The exuberant, convincing, and dangerously optimistic Ferris delightfully contrasts his best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck), who’s a pessimistic worrier.
Along with Ferris’ mellow girlfriend, Sloan (Mia Sara), the three teenagers go out on the town … in Cameron’s father’s limited-edition 1961 Ferrari. Quite the celebration of Chicago, they catch a ball at a Braves-Clubs baseball game, marvel at the works at the Chicago Art Institute museum, and give an impromptu performance at the Von Steuben Day parade. Ferris has to dodge his worried parents, tattle-tale sister, and conniving principal throughout.
The movie, which is too good to be true but also too good not to love, was a pivotal creation from Hughes.
“It’s a singular moment of the all-American desire and arrogance that defined writer-director John Hughes’s specialty: class privilege boasting pop-culture options,” said Armond White of the National Review, adding, “The ironies make ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off‘ the most compelling of all John Hughes movies.”
Summary: “Sixteen Candles” set the tone for many of the movies that came earlier in this list. Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald) turns 16 in this coming-of-age film, as the title suggests; however, she’s not met with the well wishes or celebrations one might expect because her family completely forgets about her birthday. Overshadowed by her sister’s upcoming wedding and the hecticness that ensues from her grandparents and an exchange student staying at her house, she is forgotten.
Sam has other troubles too, including longing for Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), a popular older boy who does notice her, but has a girlfriend and is challenged by Sam’s self-sabotaging ways. Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), the only other boy who likes Sam and who is also a geek that she can’t stand, becomes the middle man for Sam and Jake’s cat-and-mouse, non-relationship relationship.
This movie captures some of the worst nightmares an angsty teenager can have: being forgotten and not being good enough, and does so empathetically and with humor.
“This is a fresh and cheerful movie with a goofy sense of humor and a good ear for how teenagers talk,” said Roger Ebert, originally for the Chicago Sun-Times. “It doesn’t hate its characters or condescend to them […] It goes for human comedy and finds it in the everyday lives of the kids in its story.”
Summary: “A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal” unenthusiastically bond in detention on Saturday, March 24, 1984, in Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club.” The fondly named “Brat Pack” of cast members includes Anthony Michael Hall, who frequently plays the nerd, this time as Brian. Along with him is Emilio Estevez as the wrestler Andrew, Ally Sheedy as an outcast Allison, Molly Ringwald as a pristine popular girl Claire, and Judd Nelson as the rebel and unhinged Bender.
The five classmates — whose school, social, and home lives are worlds apart from each other get on each other’s nerves while in detention, but they eventually form an alliance to give pushback to Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason). The hours locked together lead the teenagers to get antsy and vulnerable. They open up, leading to judgment, empathy, and clarity from the others.
This movie is a classic for a reason. It’s a simple premise and a familiar setting, but the young, impressionable characters are multidimensional, critics say.
“Rarely have on-screen teens felt this authentic. They bluster, bicker, and trade horrible insults […] then suddenly expose their most guarded feelings,” said Rafer Guzman for Newsday. “They’re illogical and erratic – which is to say, utterly real,” he continued, crediting Hughes’ writing, producing, and directing.
Summary: Two comedy legends, Steve Martin and John Candy, join forces in Hughes’ “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” The uptight type-A Neal Page (Martin) is trying to get home to his family for Thanksgiving when he’s bombarded with a laughable number of travel setbacks. He meets the chatty Del Griffith (Candy) on a flight gone wrong and the pair of strangers reluctantly decide to travel to Chicago together by any means necessary.
With transportation, lodging, weather, and money struggles galore, Del tries to make the best of everything while Neal sees the worst. The unlikely pairing go through ups and downs during their journeys and eventually open up to each other before arriving at their much-anticipated final destination.
According to critics, the actors and characters lift this film, which was written, produced, and directed by Hughes.
“This bond is a genuinely touching one; Candy’s massive vulnerability swallows Martin’s incisive cynicism and it’s hard to deny the film its warm-hearted if twee ending,” said Gavin Bainbridge for Empire Magazine.
Summary: Taking the No. 1 spot for Hughes’ best film of all time is “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” This time, Clark (Chevy Chase), Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and their two children, Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall) and Audrey (Dana Barron), set out on a seven-day road trip to go to the Walley World amusement park in California.
Despite the many obstacles that come their way — including visiting their disastrous Cousin Eddie’s rundown family farm in Kansas, getting sucked into many tourist traps, and damaging their car more times than reparable — Clark remains optimistic … until he finally snaps. Once arriving at Walley World, they find that it’s shut down for repairs. Clark takes it upon himself to threaten the security guard to let his family in before more chaos ensues.
In Hughes’ action-packed screenplay, the family goes through the motions of an awful trip that many people can relate to.
“‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ is an enjoyable trip through familiar comedy landscapes,” according to Variety’s staff.
The New York Times’ Janet Maslin also added that the film, “Is careful not to stray too far from its target. The result is a confident humor and throwaway style that helps sustain the laughs – of which there are quite a few.”
