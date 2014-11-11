John Howard Is Joining J.P. Morgan

John Howard. Photo: Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister John Howard will join J.P. Morgan Chase & Co’s International Council to advise on business trends.

Howard served as Australia’s Prime Minister for almost 12 years, between March 1996 and December 2007, making him the nation’s second longest serving Prime Minister.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome a leader of Mr Howard’s calibre to the J.P. Morgan International Council. His unparalleled insight into Australia’s economic and business landscape, as well as his deep knowledge and extensive experience within the domestic and international political arena will be of immense value.”

Howard said he was looking forward to “participating in thought leading dialogue around Australia’s business and economic agenda”.

The advisory group is currently chaired by another former head of state, former British PM Tony Blair.

The International Council was founded in 1965 to help the firm better understand key global trends and provide insight to help build its international business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.