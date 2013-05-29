The ESPN Writer Who Got Poached By The Memphis Grizzlies Was The Only Pundit To Pick The Spurs Before The Season

John Hollinger was one of the most respected NBA writers on the planet before he got hired to be vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies last December.



According to the New Republic, Hollinger is “the highest-profile outside analyst ever to be poached by a team — in any sport.”

How good is Hollinger?

Before the season, when he was still at ESPN, he was the lone analyst to pick the San Antonio Spurs to win the Western Conference.

Eight months later, the Spurs sweep his team to make that prediction come true. He had a sense of humour about it on Twitter this morning:

