John Hodgman (The "PC") Is rumoured To Be Opening Up WWDC

Apple’s big developer conference might kick off with a guest spot from John Hodgman, the “PC” from the “Get a Mac” ads.



Seth Weintraub at 9 to 5 Mac reports:

Word on the street is that Apple has filmed a finale commercial to the ‘Get a Mac’ series but this time with just John Hodgeman. The commercial was filmed at a bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn last week and get this: PC pretends to be a bartender and gets a guy drunk in order to get his hands on his new Apple prototype!!

This would be a great way to end the Get a Mac commercials and poke fun at the lost iPhone saga.

Hodgman starred in an opening video for WWDC in the past where he pretended to be Steve Jobs and said he was closing Apple. Watch that video and more in our gallery of great Steve Jobs keynote clips →

UPDATE: Looks like Tumblr CEO John Maloney was first to report this news. Nice scoop John!

