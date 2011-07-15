John Hogan Is So Close To Jamie Dimon, He Can Smell His Sweat On A Hot Day

John Hogan, JPMorgan’s chief risk officer for investment banking, is so close to Jamie Dimon, he can smell his sweat on a hot day.



That’s what we’re told by a couple of people familiar with Hogan.

Who shives a ghit?

Apparently everyone at JPMorgan. They have a whole chart that plots how many “blocks” they are from Jamie Dimon.

[The chart] displays the reporting structure, is open for all to see internally and is not accessible outside the company… [It’s attracting] over-the-top interest.

Just click on the employee and the chart pops up, providing a visual reference to how far one is from the top. A JPMorgan insider says: “These guys are obsessed with this chart. They are well aware of who is one block or two blocks away from Dimon.”

This explains why Chief Risk Officers are suddenly ballers. The report directly to the CEO.

