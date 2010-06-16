John Hodgman -- "I'm A PC" -- Visits The Apple Store And Nobody Notices

It’s OK, PC, we still love you.

A fitting conclusion to John Hodgman‘s gig as the “PC” from Apple’s “Get A Mac” commercials: He just went to the Apple store in New York and no one noticed.At least, if he’s not totally pulling our leg in these funny tweets he just sent out.



Ok. I am about to go into the apple store in soho to buy a charger for my phone. My bet: no one notices. 25 minutes ago via Twitter for iPhone

No one even blinked. It really is all over. 18 minutes ago via Twitter for iPhone

I guess I’ll go over to the This American Life Superstore in Times Sq and see if they recognise me there. 16 minutes ago via Twitter for iPhone

Still, I did get to interrupt a training session for a cluch of first day apple employees and wish them luck. So at least it was poetic. 2 minutes ago via Twitter for iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.