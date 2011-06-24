John Hodgman Solves The Hacking Crisis

The Daily Show did a segment yesterday on all the hack attacts by Lulzsec, Anonymous and other hacker groups.



Thankfully, John Hodgman fixed it all.

Watch:



The Daily Show – You’re Welcome – Hacker Threat

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Don’t Miss: Billion Dollar Vente Privée Has A Bear With Chainsaws In Its Lobby →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.