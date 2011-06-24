John Hodgman Solves The Hacking Crisis

The Daily Show did a segment yesterday on all the hack attacts by Lulzsec, Anonymous and other hacker groups.
Thankfully, John Hodgman fixed it all.
Watch:
The Daily Show – You’re Welcome – Hacker Threat
Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook
Don’t Miss: Billion Dollar Vente Privée Has A Bear With Chainsaws In Its Lobby →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.