John Hodgman Solves The Hacking Crisis

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

The Daily Show did a segment yesterday on all the hack attacts by Lulzsec, Anonymous and other hacker groups. 

Thankfully, John Hodgman fixed it all.

Watch:


The Daily Show – You’re Welcome – Hacker Threat
