Billionaire Red Sox Owner John Henry Is Building A $26 Million Monstrosity

Back in 2006, financier and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry paid $16M for a 6.3-acre plot in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass.



He then proceeded to knock down the existing 13,000-square-foot Georgian estate built by baseball rival Frank McCourt and start fresh with this columned giant (above). The 35,000-square-foot shingle-style spread contains nearly every imaginable luxury feature, including a home theatre with lobby, a two-story garage with space for eight cars, a safe room, a sports lounge for watching his beloved Sox, two kitchens, a massive swimming pool, and a “grotto,” whatever that means.

Henry himself estimated the cost of construction at $10M, bringing the total outlay to something like $26M.

Photo: Curbed.com



This post originally appeared on Curbed.com.



