John Henry’s New England Sports Ventures has completed its £300 million purchase of Liverpool FC, according to Sky News tweets.



Tom Hicks and George Gillet will be pursuing $1.6 billion in damages as a result of the deal they call an “epic swindle.”

But for now, Liverpool FC is in the hands of another American.

Get more on the Sports Page

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.