Someone Just Bought The Late John Hearst's Exquisite Multi-Million Dollar Hamptons Estate

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes

After just two months on the market, someone has snapped up the gorgeous 4.3 acre Hamptons estate of the late John Hearst, the grandson of William “Don’t call me Charles Foster Kane” Hearst, Curbed reports.The 9,700 square foot home sits on over 4.3 acres in Bridgehampton horse country and it overlooks polo fields, a golf course and the Atlantic Ocean.



The house features 7 bedrooms, 10.5 baths and it has wrap-around porches perfect for looking at the gorgeous Hamptons scenery.

Sotheby’s Homes listed the estate for $4,995,000. It’s unclear who the buyer is and how much the estate sold for.

It’s definitely a dream home and we’re going to take a photo tour now.

