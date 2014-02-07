A Bunch Of Lunatics Are Surfing On Lake Superior In The Dead Of Winter [PHOTOS]

Minnesota is probably the last place you would think of surfing, but a group of diehard surfers is making it happen on Lake Superior in the freezing winter, when the waves are biggest.

Photographer and Minnesota-native John Haynes captured the chilly scene last year and shared some photos here.

