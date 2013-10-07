These Are Probably The 3 Best Debt Ceiling Tweets You Will Ever Read

Joe Weisenthal

Reporter John Harwood has 3 indispensable tweets on the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

Basically, the Democrats have been trying all Summer to negotiate with the GOP in a “conference” on the budget, only to see the Republicans refuse. Now the GOP is demanding negotiations, but is not willing to offer any concessions, nor is it even willing to stake out a clear position that it wants.

Understand these three points, and you’ll basically have a better understanding of the debate than any of the yakkers yakking cliches for the next few weeks.

