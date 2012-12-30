Two Reporters Say The Fiscal Cliff Negotiations Are Going Badly

Joe Weisenthal

Today is the day that Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell are supposed to be negotiating a deal on the Fiscal Cliff.

Two of the top reporters covering the Fiscal Cliff, John Harwood of CNBC and Ben White Of Politico, have ominous tweets on this weekend’s negotiations so far.

