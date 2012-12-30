Two Reporters Say The Fiscal Cliff Negotiations Are Going Badly

Today is the day that Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell are supposed to be negotiating a deal on the Fiscal Cliff.



Two of the top reporters covering the Fiscal Cliff, John Harwood of CNBC and Ben White Of Politico, have ominous tweets on this weekend’s negotiations so far.

Uh-oh…asked how deal negotiations are coming along today, Senate Dem aide says: “Not” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 29, 2012

McConnell-Reid staff talks going great if by great you mean really terrible/non-existent — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 29, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.