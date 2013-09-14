John Hancock: Why I Am Suing My Mum, Gina Rinehart

Getty/ Paul Kane

The court dispute between Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart and two of her children has been described by her son as a way to honour his grandfather’s dying wish.

According to the SMH, John Hancock said this:

“We want to see our grandfather’s wishes honoured. He did not want Gina to have everything or for her to dictate our lives. My grandfather would be greatly troubled. He did not want his discoveries and life’s work to be a source of problems, but rather a great start and foundation for us, his grandchildren, in the way his work supported my mother in her early years. He was generous and gave her a third of his company shortly after she was born – it was always the family company. He’d be furious Hancock Prospecting staff have involved themselves with these matters, and so am I, quite frankly.”

Children of multi-billion dollar mining magnate, Hancock and Bianca Rinehart, are applying to remove their mother as the trustee of the Hope Margaret Hancock Trust.

The trust controls almost 25% of the family iron ore fortune and was set up by Gina Rinehart’s father, Lang Hancock in 1988.

A trial is set for October 1.

