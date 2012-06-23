Legendary Salomon Brothers Head John Gutfreund Is Auctioning Off Gorgeous Items From His Paris Apartment

Photo: Christie’s

John Gutfreund, the former head of legendary investment bank Salomon Brothers, is probably best known for his role in books like Liar’s Poker.Now you’ll get to know him for his (and probably his wife’s) taste.



The 5,446 square foot apartment located in Paris’ super classy seventh arrondisment, has been on the market since 2010.

Now Christie’s is selling just about everything that was inside the space from gorgeous furniture to ornate decorations and trinkets. We’ve put some of our favourite things together for you here.

The sale goes down next Friday, and is being handled by Clementine Robert.

