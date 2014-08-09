GRUBER: The iWatch Is Coming Next Month

Apple is widely expected to unveil its new iPhone next month, but one report suggests the company may also introduce the iWatch in September as well.

Well-connected Apple blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball says Apple will unveil “their first wearable wrist thing next month.”

This contradicts a previous report from Re/code that said Apple will schedule an event in October to take the wraps off its first wearable.

It’s unclear exactly what to expect, but Gruber has a decent track record when it comes to reporting on Apple scoops. Last September, Gruber nailed his prediction that said Apple would unveil both the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 5c at the same time, with the 5s being the true flagship and the 5c featuring most of the same hardware as the iPhone 5.

Re/code says Apple will hold a press event on September 9, which means we may only have to wait another month to see what the company really has planned. The iWatch is rumoured to focus on health and fitness, and Apple is reportedly recruiting all-star athletes like Kobe Bryant to test it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.