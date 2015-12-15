Apple's newest accessory looks odd because that's what Apple wants

Mashable The Smart Battery Case.

Apple’s newest accessory, a $99/£79 Smart Battery Case, has an odd design because, unlike other battery cases, the battery is located in a “hump” on the back.

A report from The Verge suggested that Apple had designed the case around patents from Mophie, among others, meaning that the design was a compromise.

That isn’t the case, according to well-connected Apple blogger John Gruber: The Smart Battery Case looks just as Apple intended it.

“Whether you like it, hate it, or are ambivalent about it, this is the battery case Apple wanted to make,” Gruber writes.

Some have suggested that Apple’s design ideas have changed over the past year. The company has released a number of questionable accessories, such as the Magic Mouse 2 which has a charging port on the under-side of the device meaning that it cannot be charged and used simultaneously.

Apple CEO Tim Cook argued that the Smart Battery Case did not feature a “hump” and was designed for users who are hiking or travelling overnight. Cook highlighted the flexibility of the design, which doesn’t add bulk to the top or bottom of the iPhone.

