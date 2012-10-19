Apple Guru John Gruber Reveals What He Expects For The iPad Mini

Photo: Martin Hajek

Preeminent Apple blogger John Gruber has laid out his thoughts on what we can expect for the iPad Mini.His predictions:



No Retina display. Every iOS device to date has been introduced with a lower-resolution display before going Retina, Apple’s label for its highest-resolution screens. There’s also the matter of trade-offs–a Retina display consumes more energy, which requires a bigger battery, which makes for a heavier device. And of course, a non-Retina device would be easier to lower the price on.

It will cost less than an iPod Touch. Gruber explains that “smaller” implies cheaper while “miniature” usually requires a premium. Someone who wants a device for listening to music while jogging will buy a $300 iPod, but if they’re instead sold on a small iPad priced (hypothetically) at $249, Apple still wins.

What about the name? Gruber thinks it will either be called “iPad Air,” “iPad,” or “iPad Mini,” though he’s sceptical of the last one.

