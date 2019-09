John Gruber of Daring Fireball tweeted that Safari 6 is a “slow, unstable, memory and CPU hog,” and that it’s “Apple’s biggest software embarrassment.”



He added that Safari on iOS “does almost everything better than the Mac version.”

Not exactly the ringing endorsement you’d want to hear from a famously evangelical Apple user.

Photo: Twitter

