'The Only Thing I Know About Apple TV Is There Are Some Amazing Engineers Working On Apple TV'

Two of the most influential, and plugged-in Apple writers in the world spoke for almost two hours on a podcast.

Mark Gurman, senior editor at 9to5Mac, was on John Gruber’s podcast. Gruber writes the widely read Apple-focused blog, Daring Fireball. Gurman, meanwhile, has broken nearly every single major Apple story in the past twelve months.

They didn’t spill many new details about Apple during the podcast, but there was one interesting nugget on the Apple TV.

Gurman said, “I know an Apple TV was planned for the first half of 2014,” but it hasn’t happened. Perhaps it was delayed, or pushed back. But with Tim Cook saying that Apple had new products planned across 2014, Gurman said, “something had to go wrong.”

Gruber responded saying, “I wonder… maybe something slipped,” or maybe Apple has something planned for WWDC, Apple’s developer conference. They both thought that maybe Apple would introduce a new Apple TV at WWDC, but they were merely guessing, not reporting that they knew about an Apple TV coming.

Then, Gruber said, “The only thing I know about Apple TV is I know there are some amazing engineers working on Apple TV. Like, the type of engineers who there’s no way that they’re working on the Apple TV as we know it, the simple little up, down, right select thing. That there are some really good people on it.”

He added, “whether it’s coming this year or later, I don’t know.”

This isn’t exactly earth shattering news, but it’s another thing to add to the files on Apple TV. Clearly, Apple is trying to develop something new in the TV market and it has some of its best people working on it.

