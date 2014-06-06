'Fault In Our Stars' Author Says He's Grateful To Shailene Woodley For Delivering His Favourite Line 'So Beautifully'

Wildly popular young adult novel “The Fault In Our Stars” has been lifted from the page to the big screen, opening in movie theatres today.

It’s a love story with a bittersweet twist — both of the main characters have cancer, and while there are uplifting moments throughout both the book and the film, don’t be surprised if you find yourself sniffling amongst your fellow movie-goers this weekend.

Lots of the best lines from the book made it into the movie, but author John Green admitted there was one line in particular that he was glad Shailene Woodley (who plays main character Hazel Grace Lancaster) was able to deliver.

“I fell in love the way you fall asleep; slowly, and then all at once,” Hazel says about Augustus Waters.

“Shailene just says that line so beautifully,” Green said, “so I am very grateful to her for that.”

Here’s Green on his favourite line:

