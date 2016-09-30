The internet is outraged by this sexist op-ed written by a venture capitalist

A Silicon Valley venture capitalist is raising the ire of the internet after posting an op-ed that suggests women in tech would be better off if only they weren’t women.

The piece — which was written by John Greathouse, a partner at Rincon Venture Partners — outlines his ideas in a Wall Street Journal op-ed for how women might further their careers in the industry.

His suggestion? “Women in today’s tech world should create an online presence that obscures their gender.”

Greathouse suggests women use their initials instead of their real names, not include photos of themselves in their pitch deck, remove photos from their LinkedIn and Twitter accounts, and otherwise pretend they’re men. Greathouse cites blind auditions for orchestras — which resulted in orchestras being more gender balanced — as the reasoning for his suggestion, as well as data the claims people are more likely to pay attention to someone who has a similar name to them.

Women and men of the internet immediately took to Twitter to express their displeasure about Greathouse’s piece. Here’s a compilation of some of the more scathing Tweets:

Woman on the internet: why not just be men?

— ian ownbey (@iano) September 29, 2016

Hey @WSJ I’d be happy to write about women in tech leadership if you want to choose an actual woman in tech leadership next time!

— Sara Mauskopf (@sm) September 29, 2016

This is brutal. How is telling women in #tech to effectively “erase” themselves being purported as a solution? https://t.co/lH5O55UjeU

— Rebekka Bond (@RebekkaBond) September 29, 2016

@WSJ you should be ashamed for greenlighting this sexist garbage. Mansplaining at its WORST. https://t.co/FyD2OXUsGs

— Valerie Conners (@vmconners) September 29, 2016

Reads op-ed Puts down iPhone Grabs chair Throws through nearest windowhttps://t.co/50ZhhN4v3S

— BPLewis (@BPLewis) September 29, 2016

@WSJ Regarding the inane, pernicious “women in tech should use their initials online” article: It’s a slap in the face. Take it down.

— Matthew Rechs (@MrEchs) September 29, 2016

Hey @wsj, @johngreathouse‘s article you published on women in tech is a hot pile of sexist garbage and it makes me respect you less.

— Kristina Lustig (@kristinalustig) September 29, 2016

.@johngreathouse @WSJ you are effectively telling all women, including impressionable young girls, to be ashamed of their gender online.

— Hannah Rutherford (@lomadia) September 29, 2016

Clearly, Greathouse’s piece didn’t go over well in the tech world and beyond — and for good reason. Simply because there’s data to support the idea that gender bias exists, doesn’t mean that bias should be perpetuated. However well-intentioned, Greathouse’s suggestion that women are holding themselves back in the tech world — and every other world — simply by appearing to be women is not only insulting, it sets back whatever little progress women have made in the tech industry.

Women in tech are still grossly underpaid compared to their male counterparts, are subject to harassment, or are just generally not taken seriously in the tech industry. Those issues can’t be solved by women hiding their genders online.

