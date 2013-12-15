John Goodman Sings 'All I Want For Christmas Is Booty' In 'SNL' Monologue

John Goodman opened his 13th time hosting “Saturday Night Live” by saying how much he loves his wife, especially during the holiday season.

He and Kenan Thompson then broke into a bluesy song titled, “All I Want For Christmas Is Booty.”

A sample lyric: “Got a gift, you don’t need to buy, just turn around, I’ll show you why.”

Watch Goodman’s complete monologue below:



John Goodman – Monologue – SNL 12-14-13 by IdolxMuzic

