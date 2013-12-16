John Goodman Plays Woman 'Fired For Being Too Hot' On SNL

“Saturday Night Live” host John Goodman played a woman who’s “fired for being too hot” and suing her employer.

“He found my appearance distracting,” claims a lawyer in court. “Because of your body, you were objectified and demeaned instead of being treated like the bright, 23-year-old woman you are.”

Watch Goodman take on the hot topic in drag below:

