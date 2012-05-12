The Polo Tycoon Who Adopted His Girlfriend Gets 16 Years For Manslaughter

WPBF screenshot



John Goodman, the Florida millionaire who founded the International Polo Club in Palm Beach, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and denied his request for a new trial in a DUI manslaughter case against him, The Palm Beach Post is reporting.Goodman had requested a new trial after one of the jurors “experimented” by drinking the same amount Goodman was said to have consumed on the night of the accident.

But the judge found that the incident was not material, according to the Post.

Goodman had previously been convicted of DUI manslaughter by a jury, and last month was ordered to pay $46 million to the family of the man he had killed in a drunk driving accident several years back.

Goodman was driving a $200,000 Bentley at the time of the crash, which took the life of 23-year-old Scott Wilson.

He made headlines in February when he adopted his 42-year-old girlfriend in an effort to protect his fortune from being seized in the Wilsons’ lawsuit against him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.