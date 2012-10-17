Astronaut John Glenn Has Recorded An Obama Ad To Win Ohio

John Glenn, the former Ohio Senator who was also the first American to orbit the Earth, has recorded a new ad vouching for President Barack Obama.



Glenn is one of the most famous Ohioans and his endorsement could carry weight in that key swing state. He’s also well liked among seniors — he still holds the record for being the oldest person to fly in space.

Here’s the script for the ad:

“Growing up in Ohio you learn to size up a person by their character and that’s why I’m supporting President Obama. He stood firm against the doubters and help rescue the auto industry. He’s taken on big corporations and foreign powers when they threatened our jobs, our freedom, our way of life—and you know he means what he says: that’s the Ohio way. Barack Obama has earned my vote and my trust.”

Watch the ad below:



