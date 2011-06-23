The Rise And Fall Of John Galliano

Fashion designer John Galliano goes on trial today for anti-Semitic and racist comments made on two separate occasions in the past year.
The designer, 50, who was fired by fashion house Christian Dior shortly after news of the second tirade hit papers in February, faces up to six months in jail and a fine of around $32,000 if he is convicted, according to CNN.
He is expected to blame his behaviour on drug and alcohol addiction.
Galliano, known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, is no stranger to controversy.
With Anna Wintour's help, Galliano is hired by LVMH as the designer of Givenchy in 1995, becoming the first British designer to head a French haute couture house. He moves to Dior less than two years later
In 2001, Galliano receives a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award from the Queen for his services to the fashion industry
Galliano presents breathtaking collections for Dior throughout the 2000s, including an Egyptian-inspired collection in 2004
He is awarded France's Legion d'Honneur by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009, joining the ranks of Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Valentino
In October 2010, Galliano reportedly yells anti-Semitic slurs at a woman in a Paris bar. Another woman makes similar accusations two months later
In late February 2011, a video circulates of Galliano spewing racist remarks at a couple at the same Paris cafe
Christian Dior suspends the designer days later, on the eve of the winter/fall 2011-2012 collections
Galliano issues an apology on March 2 and days later, the show goes on as planned. The designer checks into rehab
Galliano's trial in Paris starts today. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and a fine of around $32,000
