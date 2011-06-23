The Rise And Fall Of John Galliano

Fashion designer John Galliano goes on trial today for anti-Semitic and racist comments made on two separate occasions in the past year.



The designer, 50, who was fired by fashion house Christian Dior shortly after news of the second tirade hit papers in February, faces up to six months in jail and a fine of around $32,000 if he is convicted, according to CNN.

He is expected to blame his behaviour on drug and alcohol addiction.

Galliano, known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, is no stranger to controversy.

