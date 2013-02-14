Disgraced Designer John Galliano Dressed As A Hasidic Jew For Fashion Week

The hat Galliano wore while walking around NYC with curled tendrils.

Convicted anti-Semite John Galliano was seen on the streets of New York yesterday wearing what many would suggest was an outfit reminiscent of traditional Hasidic Jewish garb (via DNAInfo) (see the shocking pictures here).Photos of the disgraced designer dressed in a large hat and long curled tendrils to attend Oscar de la Renta’s 2013 Fashion Week show in New York surfaced on Tuesday (see them here). Critics pointed out that his curls looked like peyos, the curled sidelocks traditionally worn by Orthodox Jewish men.



“He’s trying to embarrass people in the Jewish community and make money on clothes [while] dressed like people he has insulted,” Isaac Abraham, a Williamsburg community leader, said to The New York Post. “It looks like the hairstyle he added was done purposely to insult.”

The outfit appeared to be right out of Galliano’s 2013 Paris Fashion Week menswear show, down to the bucket hat and cropped pants. The curled hair, however, was a misguided deviation from the collection.

“If it was just anyone else, I wouldn’t know what to say,” Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind told The Post. “But considering who this guy is, considering his background and what he’s said in the past, let him explain it to all of us: Are you mocking us?”

Galliano was famously fired from Christian Dior in 2011 after a video of him yelling, “I love Hitler!” and anti-Semitic slurs in a Paris café surfaced and went viral online. He was convicted in France of making racist public insults and fined €6,000. Subsequently, he was shunned by the fashion industry that had formerly embraced him.

