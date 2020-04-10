Tyson Fury's dad wants to fight a bodybuilder 'gypsy style' after being challenged to a bizarre boxing match

Tyson Fury’s dad wants to fight a bodybuilder “gypsy style.”

The bodybuilder, called Micky Theo, apparently challenged Big John Fury to a boxing match.

John Fury did not take too kindly to the fight offer,saying: “It will be the last thing you ever do.”

He added: “I’ll knock [your teeth] straight through the back of your head.”

Tyson Fury’s dad has accepted a bizarre challenge to a boxing match and said he would fight the bodybuilder who challenged him “gypsy style.”

“Big” John Fury, a 6-foot-4 former pro heavyweight, returned eight wins from 13 fights in an eight-year stretch from 1987, but is more famous for being the father of the current two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

On Thursday, he appeared to be called-out by a veteran bodybuilder named Micky Theo – and Fury did not take too kindly to the fight offer, threatening Theo in a rageful monologue.

“It will be the last thing you ever do,” Fury said in a video posted by the popular YouTube channel iFL TV. “I’ll knock [your teeth] straight through the back of your head.”

He said: “A bodybuilder wants to fight me. That ain’t no problem mate, don’t know you, don’t wanna know you. But let me tell you something mate, you’re messing with John Fury here mate and I am the best 50-odd-year-old man in the world. And I will stand on what I say, mate.”

Fury later added: “I will fight you gypsy style, don’t you worry about that. I have never, ever denied a challenge in my life my friend. You’ve mentioned my name, you’ve gotta fight now.

“I’m all over London with the boxing. Make yourself known mate and you can have it there and then, on the spur of the moment pal.”

John Fury, who has become a cult figure among boxing people in the UK as he was one of the stars in an ITV documentary about the Furys, is renowned for his intimidating speeches to videographers on YouTube, and once claimed he made $US125,000 in a bare knuckle fight.

John Fury, seemingly never far from Tyson’s side, recently said Tyson broke three of his ribs when he was only 14 years old, which was an event that went on to change the youngster’s life forever.

