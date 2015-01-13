Denver Broncos Coach John Fox Is Leaving The Team

The Denver Broncos and coach John Fox are parting ways after the team’s playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Fox won 12 games or more in three-straight seasons and made the Super Bowl last year.

It’s being reported as a mutual decision.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Fox could be fired if the team lost its first playoff game.

With Peyton Manning slowed by a gimpy quad, Denver lost 24-13 at home as a significant favourite. That apparently wasn’t good enough for a team went all-in in the offseason, spending $US70 million in free agency on guys like Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, and DeMarcus Ware.

Despite a 12-4 record in 2014 and consistent success over the past four years, Fox is out.

When asked about his future on Sunday, Manning mentioned that the job status of “certain coaches” could play a part:

But I can’t answer every what-if circumstance. What if you’re not as healthy? What if certain coaches leave? I can’t answer every what-if situation. I think I’ll have to take some time to see how I feel, see how I feel physically.

Offensive coordinator Adam Gase is one of the hottest head-coaching candidates in the league. It’s unclear if he’ll be back, get promoted, or pursue a job elsewhere.

Fox was 46-18 in the regular season in Denver and 3-4 in the playoffs. He joins Jim Harbaugh on the list of successful NFL coaches who left their teams this offseason.

