Florida Is About To Execute A Man Who Thinks He's The 'Prince Of God'

John Ferguson

Photo: Florida State Prison System via CNN

The state of Florida is set to execute a mass murderer tonight who’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia.A federal appeals court issued an eight-page order Monday allowing the execution of John Ferguson, who believes he’s the “prince of God” and will come back to earth after his execution, the ABA Journal reported.



The decision prompted a rare comment from American Bar Association president Laurel Bellows, who said the federal courts need to “fully review his insanity claims” to make sure his execution is Constitutional.

“To do otherwise would be to risk terrible miscarriage of justice,” Bellows said in a statement.

A lawyer for Ferguson, who was convicted of executing eight people in the 1970s, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order to delay the execution, CNN reported.

The nation’s highest court has called the execution of the insane a “miserable spectacle,” Ferguson’s lawyer, Chris Handman, pointed out to CNN.

SEE ALSO: San Quentin Inmate Reveals How It Feels To Kill Another Human Being

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.