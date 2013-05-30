John F Kennedy's Birthday: Here Are 11 Of JFK's Most Famous Quotes

Today is President John F. Kennedy‘s birthday, so we thought we’d take a look at some of his most famous and inspirational quotes.



JFK was born on May 29, 1917 and died on November 22, 1963 when he was gunned down in Houston.



“The problems of the world cannot possibly be solved by sceptics or cynics whose horizons are limited by the obvious realities. We need men who can dream of things that never were.”

“Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

“Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.”

“Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one’s own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others.”

“Forgive your enemies, but never forget their names.”

“The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”

“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

“Once you say you’re going to settle for second, that’s what happens to you in life.”

“A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on. Ideas have endurance without death.”

.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.