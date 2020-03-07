John F. Kennedy's former Washington, DC home is selling for $4.7 million. Take a look inside the 220-year-old brick house with a private rooftop terrace.

Hank Walker/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images; Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The former home of President John F. Kennedy in Washington, DC has hit the market for $US4,675,000.

Before he was president, Kennedy lived in the three-bedroom Georgetown house from 1949 to 1951 while serving in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts’ 11th congressional district. According to The Washingtonian, he shared the home with his sister, Eunice.

The three-bedroom, Federal-style brick house was built around 1800 and was recently renovated by architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass, according to the listing. It comes with an attached garage and a private rooftop terrace with views of the Washington Monument.

Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby’s international Realty holds the listing.

Take a look inside the home.

John F. Kennedy’s onetime Washington, DC home is a Federal-style house built in 1800. It’s now on the market for almost $US4.7 million.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

According to Zillow, it was last sold in 2008 for $US4.2 million.

Kennedy lived in the home for three years before he was president, from 1949 to 1951.

Google Maps

At the time, he was serving in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts’ 11th congressional district.

According to The Washingtonian, he shared the home with his sister, Eunice.

The three-bedroom house sits in Georgetown, a historic neighbourhood west of downtown that’s full of cobblestoned streets and charming boutiques.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty View of Georgetown neighbourhood.

The median listing price in Georgetown is $US1.4 million, according to Zillow.

Although the original structure was built about 220 years ago, the home recently underwent extensive renovations by architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Because Georgetown is a historic district, the renovations had to adhere to strict guidelines and maintain historical accuracy in the home, according to Inman.

But there’s no shortage of modern touches. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large island.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and a butler’s pantry.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The formal dining room has a fireplace and opens up to a terrace.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The terrace has plenty of space for entertaining and al fresco dining.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The spacious formal dining room also has a fireplace.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



A wood-paneled library includes an attached powder room, a fireplace, and a wet bar.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



On the master level is the bedroom with an en suite bathroom and access to the terrace.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The master bedroom also includes yet another fireplace.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



The master bathroom features a large soaking tub, a rain shower, and heated floors.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



There’s another private terrace on the rooftop …

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



… which boasts panoramic views of the city and the Washington Monument.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



An attached garage offers ample storage space.

Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The property taxes on the home would be about $US2,221 per month, according to Zillow’s estimate.

