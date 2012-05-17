John Edwards defence Rested Wednesday After Just Three Days, Without His Testimony

Photo: AP

Update 2: John Edwards’ defence team rested Wednesday, without calling Edwards or former mistress Rielle Hunter to the stand, according to Fox News. Cate Edwards, the presidential hopeful’s oldest daughter, also did not testify despite many reports that she would take the stand Tuesday.



The defence team is slated to begin closing arguments Thursday, and the jury will like begin deliberations Friday.



Update: John Edwards will not testify at his trial.

His former mistress Rielle Hunter also will not testify, the AP reported.



Edwards’ defence lawyers also informed the federal judge they expected to rest their case later Wednesday despite calling their first witness Monday, according to the AP.

Edwards’ defence attorney Abbe Lowell previously announced his team could already rest on Wednesday or Thursday, Anne Blythe reported for the Boston Herald.

Lowell had teased that Edwards and his onetime mistress Rielle Hunter might be called as witnesses on Wednesday, The Washington Post’s Manuel Roig-Franzia reported.

Cate Edwards, his 30-year-old daughter, might also be called to the stand to “humanize” her father, the Washington Post reported.

Edwards is accused of improperly using campaign funds to hide his affair with Hunter and her resulting pregnancy. And while Edwards was a skilled trial lawyer before his foray into politics, legal experts cautioned it could have been risky for him to take the stand.

“The key issue is whether the defence could limit the scope of his testimony,” North Carolina lawyer Hampton Dellinger told Blythe. “It’s hard to limit the scope of a key witness.”

