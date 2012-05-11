John Edwards Broke Down As A Former Aide Testified About His Wife 'Dying Alone' Without A 'Man Who Loved Her'

Photo: AP

The John Edwards trial took an emotional turn yesterday. The New York Post reports on the “heartbreaking” testimony that left John Edwards in tears. Former campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri testified yesterday that Edwards’ wife Elizabeth confided in her that she was scared of “dying alone” without a man who loved her.



“She expressed to me concern that when she and John separated, she was concerned that when she died there would not be a man around her who loved her,” said a teary-eyed Jennifer Palmieri, a campaign spokeswoman who had become inseparable from the ex-senator’s wife.

Elizabeth Edwards died from fatal cancer in December 2010.

Edwards is on trial for allegedly using campaign money to cover up an affair with mistress Rielle Hunter. During the affair, he also fathered a child.

The AP report details how John Edwards broke down:

Palmieri broke down as she described how her friend wasn’t able to speak in her final days, but had earlier told her about one of her greatest fears.

“She was concerned that when she died, there would not be a man who loved her there,” Palmieri said.

The statement caused Edwards, who had showed no reaction for much of his former spokeswoman’s testimony, to drop his head and put a hand to his face.

Asked by one of Edwards’ lawyers if the husband was also at Elizabeth’s bedside in her final hours, Palmieri dabbed away tears with a tissue.

“John was there,” she replied.

This is definitely the most emotional moment in a weird trial thus far. We’ve already had alleged alien abduction claims, Elizabeth Edwards ripping her shirt and bra off in an airport, and another Edwards aide testifying that he thought Edwards was going to kill him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.