REPORT: John Edwards And Rielle Hunter Are Still Together

Despite the anguish of a long federal trial, John Edwards and his mistress, Rielle Hunter, are apparently still hot and heavy, according to the The Daily Mail, which published photos today of the couple frolicking on the beach over Father’s Day weekend at Figure Eight Island, N.C. The New York Post also reports that Hunter’s tell-all book, What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our Daughter, And Me, describes the couple’s current relationship, along with the salacious details of their secret affair.



According to the Post, Hunter describes their first night together in February 2006 as a steamy tryst, where “there was a lot of talk, a lot of laughter, and zero sleeping.” She also reportedly describes Elizabeth Edwards, or “Johnny’s wife,” as a “witch on wheels,” “crazy” and “venomous.”

The book will be released Tuesday, just two weeks after the Department of Justice dismissed its case against Edwards, which accused the former Senator of using campaign funds to hide Hunter and their child during the 2008 Democratic presidential primary. At the time, Edwards’ wife, Elizabeth, was suffering from breast cancer. She died in 2010.

