John Edwards Indictment Odds Start At 55%

The National Enquirer — which submitted its coverage of the John Edwards affair for a Pulitzer and certainly owned the coverage — has reported that the former Presidential candidate is close to being indicted.
Only time will tell.
But a new contract (via @politickr) has been launched on Intrade, and according to the initial trades, the odds are set at 55%.
Photo: Intrade.com
