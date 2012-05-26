REPORT: John Edwards Has Been Flirting With A Female Juror At His Trial

Photo: AP

ABC News is reporting that John Edwards has been repeatedly flirting with a female juror during his trial, a distraction that “has become so obvious that even Edwards’ attorneys have to work to suppress their laughter at the absurdity of it all.”The juror (who is an alternate) is a young woman with jet-black hair. According to the report, “The juror clearly instigated the exchanges. She smiles at him. He smiles at her. She giggles. He blushes.”



Currently, Edwards is facing charges of utilising almost $1 million in campaign funds to hide an affair with his mistress. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Update: According to a tweet from Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, the judge at the John Edwards trial has cleared the courtroom of press and the public to discuss a “jury matter” that has come up.

