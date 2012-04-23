John Edwards Goes On Trial Today For Using $1 Million In Secret Campaign Donations To Hide His Crazy Mistress

Photo: AP

The John Edwards trial begins today in Greensboro, North Carolina. Edwards was indicted on six felony charges: conspiracy, false statements, four counts of receiving illegal campaign donations and spending them on hiding his mistress, Rielle Hunter.According to the Washington Post, it is alleged he spent nearly a million dollars concealing the affair– on private jets, luxury hotel rooms, and medical care.



Edwards is pleading not-guilty.

Both sides will give opening statements today.

Edwards defence strategy isn’t the most flattering for him. His lawyers are going to argue that two wealthy friends were simply trying to spare Edwards’ wife–then suffering from a cancer that would eventually end her life–from the knowledge of his affair.

The key moment in the campaign will be when Edwards’ former aide Andrew Young testifies. Young was the man who claimed, falsely, that he was the father of Rielle Hunter’s child. But since that si me, the ultra-loyal aide of Edwards has turned around. He is a witness for the prosecution. He is alleged to have handled the money to cover up the affair.

Just as his trial begins, Politico reports a new poll that shows that John Edwards favorability rating is now at just 3 per cent.

